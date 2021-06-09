Nordstrom announces dates for popular anniversary sale

Start saving and get ready to shop till you drop.

Nordstrom has announced the dates of its Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale event of the year.

Taking place both online and in-store, the popular shopping blow-out kicks off on July 28. Nordy Club Ambassadors will be able to access the sale early, starting July 25.

Regular product prices go back up on August 8, giving shoppers just over a week to stock up on new arrivals and essential items.

This year’s sale will have deals from brands such as Herschel Supply Co, Ted Baker, London, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.

And if you’re hoping to get a sneak peek of what exactly will be going on sale — you’re in luck. On July 19, shoppers can preview the Anniversary Sale and save any potential pickups to a wish list for future purchases.

Nordstrom’s flagship locations in Canada are as follows:

Alberta

Calgary

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

British Columbia

Vancouver

Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Ontario

Toronto