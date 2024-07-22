After a No Frills promo text urged customers to skip farmers’ markets, parent company Loblaw says it supports Canadian farmers.

On Saturday, July 20, No Frills texted customers, “Skip the line at the farmer’s market. We have fresh produce at low prices.” The text linked to the supermarket’s digital flyer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Small Business Community | Resources | Events | Support (@ontariosmallbusiness)

In an email to Daily Hive, a Loblaw representative stated that the text was sent to No Frills flyer subscribers in Ontario. They said the company partners with Canadian farmers and understands their importance in helping feed communities.

“The text was meant to direct customers to our No Frills local summer produce program. However, the message in the text didn’t match the spirit of the campaign, and for this, we sincerely apologize,” they stated. “We remain committed to supporting Canadian farmers and growers.”

The text drew strong criticism online.

Victoria T., a community manager for the online platform Ontario Small Business Community, said the company’s claim that farmers’ markets have long lines is “not true.”

“There are no lines and much of the produce and locally made food products you see in Loblaws stores came from these very same farmers and producers at farmers markets,” she explained.

Victoria added that farmers who work with grocery chains like Loblaws are, in fact, “vulnerable.”

“These grocery chains leave them with thin margins, lock them in legally binding contracts that are not always fair and oftentimes prevent them from being able to expand their operations,” she said.

“Loblaws does not want you to get more affordable and fresh food. They want you to buy them at the prices they dictate, in a manner controlled by them and for no reason other than to ensure you do not have alternatives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradford Farmers’ Market (@bradfordfarmersmarket)

People took to social media to share their own experiences at farmers’ markets.

One commenter on Instagram stated, “Aside from it being completely gross and distasteful, now that Loblaw companies have started taking off cashiers and turning on self-checkouts, the lines at the store are even longer! See you at the farmers market!”

“Whaaat? What line at a farmers market? What they should say is, ‘Skip the conversation with the person who grew your food, skip getting the freshest from the field produce, skip directly paying the farmer, and give us your money,'” wrote a commenter.

Another stated, “Again. They can’t just stop with this nonsense. We may also mention that farmers’ markets mostly only operate on Saturdays and Sundays, not all. This was a coordinated swing at them.”

One business owner said they received the text after spending the day at a farmers market.

“I was shocked and pissed off that anyone would be texting me something like that!” they wrote.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.