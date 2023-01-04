NewsPublic ArtUrbanized

Sound of Silence: Here's why Stanley Park's Nine O'Clock Gun has gone quiet this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 4 2023, 6:09 pm
Sound of Silence: Here's why Stanley Park's Nine O'Clock Gun has gone quiet this week
Stanley Park's Nine O'Clock Gun usually fires every day. (Jaromir Vanek/Shutterstock)

Vancouver’s Stanley Park is quieter than usual to start the new year, and some locals are not happy about the silence.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced on social media yesterday that the iconic Nine O’Clock Gun has stopped firing while the city is awaiting its next shipment of black powder.

No date has been provided by the city as to when the old cannon may be booming again.

Local residents responded to the park board’s announcement with confusion and disappointment.

Others defended the park board, pointing out that any shipping delays were out of their control.

Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun last went silent in February 2022 “due to supply chain challenges and a decrease in manufacturing.” It also stopped firing in October 2021 for about a month after being damaged during a storm.

The old cannon sits in a glass house and usually fires every evening at 9 pm from the Coal Harbour side of the Stanley Park Seawall. It’s done this almost every night for approximately 100 years.

With files from Aly Laube and Megan Devlin

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ News
+ Public Art
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.