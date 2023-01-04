Sound of Silence: Here's why Stanley Park's Nine O'Clock Gun has gone quiet this week

Vancouver’s Stanley Park is quieter than usual to start the new year, and some locals are not happy about the silence.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced on social media yesterday that the iconic Nine O’Clock Gun has stopped firing while the city is awaiting its next shipment of black powder.

No date has been provided by the city as to when the old cannon may be booming again.

The 9 O’Clock Gun will be quiet this week as we await the next shipment of black powder. Stay tuned and we’ll blast out a message when it’s up and running again. pic.twitter.com/bQW6d3TNBI — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 4, 2023

Local residents responded to the park board’s announcement with confusion and disappointment.

Why are you not ordering in advance? This is an important part of Vancouver’s identity. — Chris Johnson 🇨🇦 (@ChrisSJ1956) January 4, 2023

The gun requires the same amount of powder every day it has for over 100 years. Why can’t you plan ahead? — Michael Redmond (@Michael61297655) January 4, 2023

Others defended the park board, pointing out that any shipping delays were out of their control.

I don’t like being on the VBP side on this but has anyone seen how shit shipping is? They probably ordered it to show more then a month ago and delays. Like look at the airports. — Its me. (@ryanohlh) January 4, 2023

Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun last went silent in February 2022 “due to supply chain challenges and a decrease in manufacturing.” It also stopped firing in October 2021 for about a month after being damaged during a storm.

The old cannon sits in a glass house and usually fires every evening at 9 pm from the Coal Harbour side of the Stanley Park Seawall. It’s done this almost every night for approximately 100 years.

With files from Aly Laube and Megan Devlin