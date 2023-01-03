Fireworks set off inside Vancouver apartment on New Year's Eve (VIDEO)

Some Vancouverites rang in the New Year in a very unsafe way: by setting off fireworks inside a downtown apartment.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department confirmed officers responded to a building on Beach Crescent shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day after firefighters asked for help making contact with the people inside the unit.

“We don’t believe anyone was injured and we have not received reports of property damage,” Addison told Daily Hive.

Several neighbours in Yaletown witnessed the indoor fireworks display, and one person uploaded a video of it to Reddit.

Other neighbours were quick to comment, saying the video captured the second time fireworks were set off — and that they were aimed down at the street the first time.

“Dumbest thing I’ve seen this year,” another user said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for more details on what happened. It’s illegal to sell or use fireworks in Vancouver unless they’re discharged by a certified technician.