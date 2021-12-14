Nine Flames players are now in COVID-19 protocol

The Calgary Flames announced three more players have been entered into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

Noah Hanifin, Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan have entered the protocol, the team announced.

#Flames Roster Update: Noah Hanifin, Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 14, 2021

The trio join Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the Flames training staff already in protocol.

The rising COVID-19 cases for the Flames has postponed at Calgary’s next three games.

The Flames were scheduled to play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Calgary’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday was also postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of six Calgary Flames players and one staff member entering the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, concern with continued spread, and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Thursday, December 16,” the NHL wrote in a release.

The NHL has announced that #Flames games will be postponed at least through Thursday, Dec. 16. https://t.co/cvscR9XV5q — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 13, 2021

The team has closed its training facilities for precautionary reasons until further notice.