Famous wife of "The Last of Us" star KNEW the Alberta-filmed show would be a hit (VIDEO)
The Alberta-filmed HBO show The Last of Us has been a huge success so far, and people are still buzzing about episode three.
One of the many highlights of the show was Nick Offerman’s emotional performance. He went on Jimmy Kimmel this week to talk about the role.
He said he was sent the script and didn’t really have time for it, but his wife, Megan Mullally, knew it would be a hit.
“Craig Mazin, who did Chernobyl, among other things, [wrote the script], and that guy seems to know what he’s doing. He sent me the script. And I didn’t have time on the calendar to say yes to this job. And my incredible goddess of a wife read it, and she said you’re going to Calgary, buddy.”
- You might also like:
- HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" has been renewed for another season
- A Calgary park was featured in episode three of "The Last of Us" (PHOTOS)
- Hollywood at home: Here's what's filming in Alberta this February
The Calgary-filmed hit has been receiving rave reviews online, with the third episode drawing a lot of attention.
Offerman joked that doing PR for the show was pointless.
“Sunday we had 6.4 million viewers and HBO…they are so not ****** around that they sent me on the Jimmy Kimmel show on Wednesday to cull the stragglers, the like 17 of you that haven’t seen it yet. You’re in for a treat.”
He did seem to have some fun seeing people’s reactions to the third episode when Jimmy played him a couple of reaction videos.
.@Nick_Offerman reacts to all of the tears from #TheLastOfUs! pic.twitter.com/pkHMkBEqmv
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 2, 2023
Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us, with new episodes popping up at 7 pm MT every Sunday night.