Niagara Falls gets over 12 million visitors a year, so it’s no surprise to see the geological wonder on a list of the most popular destinations in the world.

A new survey conducted by travel agency Planet Cruise reveals the most popular bucket-list destinations for each generation, from baby boomers to Gen Z. Niagara Falls, Ontario ranks as the fourth most popular destination in the world.

One generation, in particular, wants to tick off visiting Niagara Falls on their travel bucket list: baby boomers. Over a third of people aged 65 and up want to visit the great falls.

Trailing the baby boomers are Gen Z. Planet Cruise says 29% of those aged 18 to 24 have a trip to Niagara Falls on their bucket list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mermaid Merlissa (@xomerlissa)

According to Planet Cruise, key generational differences reveal Gen Z has the biggest partygoers, millennials are seeking adventure, Gen X wants to relax in nature, and baby boomers want to immerse themselves in culture and history.

Only one other Canadian adventure made the list and that’s the Rocky Mountaineer train ride which travels through the Canadian Rockies.

Also high on the bucket list for all generations:

Seeing the Great Barrier Reef

Seeing the northern lights

Seeing the Pyramids

Driving Route 66

Going to Disneyland

Going on a husky sleigh ride

Going on a hot air balloon

Have you crossed off everything on your summer bucket list?