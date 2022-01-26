Niagara Falls to be lit up blue and white for Bell Let's Talk Day

CuratedOutdoors

In honour of Bell Let’s Talk Day, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board will light up the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls tonight.

The falls will be lit blue and white from 10:00pm to 10:15pm “to raise awareness for the importance of open dialogue surrounding mental health,” according to a news release.


On January 26, Bell says it will donate five cents for every #BellLetsTalk hashtag used in posts, or views of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on its social media channels.

The mental health awareness campaign received criticism after the company implemented widespread layoffs across its national network last February.

An online petition was even launched to scrap the campaign.

