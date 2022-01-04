5 movies and TV shows being filmed in Toronto this January

New year, new productions!

The start of the year means some brand new movies and TV shows filming right here in Toronto. From returning series to new showstoppers, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in the city this January.

Here are five movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this month.

Canada’s Got Talent

Canada’s Got Talent is filming in the area this month, with production expected to continue into next year. The show will be on location in the Niagara Falls region.

Canada’s Got Talent will bring talent from across the country and around the world to audition in hopes of wowing the judges. The judges’ panel this season will feature Toronto’s own Howie Mandel, popular YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Canadian rapper Kardinal Offishall, and retired WWE champion Trish Stratus.

In the Dark – Season 4

The CW’s In the Dark is currently filming in Toronto for season four of the dark drama series. Production is expected to continue into May 2022. The series follows a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly, which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

Good Sam – Season 1

Good Sam is a brand-new CBS series that will be filming in the GTA this month, with production continuing into March 2022. Starring Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, the series will be a medical drama that follows a father and daughter working together as doctors in the same hospital, which proves to be more difficult than they ever imagined. The new series is set to premiere on January 5.

12 After Midnight

Netflix’s newest horror series 12 After Midnight is filming in the GTA this month and production is expected to wrap up sometime in February. Also being called Guillermo del Toro Presents 12 After Midnight, the anthology series will be written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Filming has been spotted in the Hamilton area at Brock Road and Concession 8 West recently, where filming takes place at the Strabane United Church, among other locations.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is on location in Toronto for its 15th season, and will continue filming into February. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.