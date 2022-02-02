NHL adds two unique Vegas-themed events for All-Star Weekend

The NHL’s All-Star Weekend is hitting the strip.

Literally.

The NHL will introduce two new events to the skills competition at All-Star Weekend, which will have players both on the famed Las Vegas Boulevard and in the Fountains of Bellagio.

The Fountain Face-Off event, which will take place on platforms on the famed Bellagio fountain, will have eight players ferried to a platform to shoot pucks into five surrounding targets as quickly as possible. The player who successfully shoots pucks into the targets in the fastest time is the event’s winner.

The NHL 21 in ‘22 event, happening directly on the strip, will have five players shooting at oversized playing card targets in an attempt to build a hand of 21 without busting, a nod to the city’s gambling heritage. The first player to win two rounds is declared the winner.

The @NHL announced the details of the 2022 NHL #AllStar Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, highlighted by two new events – the @Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off at the Fountains of Bellagio & the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22 on the Boulevard. Details: https://t.co/1qbuunp5DW pic.twitter.com/FkGfbXZsPg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2022

The pair of fresh events are in addition to five more traditional events: fastest skater, hardest shot, breakaway challenge, accuracy shooting, and save streak.

The winner of each event will earn $30,000.

NHL All-Star Weekend is set to kick off in Las Vegas on Friday, February 4, with the Skills Competition taking place at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The All-Star Game itself will take place the following afternoon, with the puck drop set for 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on Saturday, February 5.