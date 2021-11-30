NHL teams told to cancel Christmas parties as positive COVID tests rise

Christmas is cancelled.

Well, the parties are anyway.

The NHL is on “high alert,” according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The former TSN insider shared a memo the league sent to all 32 teams on Monday, which includes new restrictions “due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, the number of Clubs under enhanced measures, and the temporary shutdown of two NHL Clubs.”

#NHL on high alert with COVID-19 positive tests rising, as mentioned on Ice Breakers 🧊🏒 segment today. This memo was sent to all 32 teams yesterday, effectively canceling all holiday parties, in addition to public engagements and events. pic.twitter.com/9dsrs3DeZc — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2021

The memo states that all team-organized holiday parties are to be cancelled, as are autograph sessions, speaking engagements, and charity events open to the public.

“Players and Staff are reminded to limit the amount of exposure they have to large groups over the holidays, including large family gatherings, in order to reduce the risk of introducing infection into their team,” the memo also states.

The Edmonton Oilers cancelled practice today as a precaution after Cody Ceci was put in COVID-19 protocol. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders were forced to postpone games due to a COVID outbreak with their team. The Ottawa Senators were also forced to postpone games after half their roster was out due to the virus.

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, as well as three Carolina Hurricanes players, are also currently out due to COVID protocols.

Rising positive tests have the NHL concerned, particularly as everyone prepares to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant. The NHL wants to guard against more postponements, as well as having players test positive ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are just 66 days away.