NHL teams make 23 trades involving 33 players on deadline day

Despite all the moves made in the days leading up to it, the NHL trade deadline remained action-packed.

There were a total of 23 trades today, giving hockey fans across the league plenty to discuss. While there were a few minor deals, several high-quality players now have new homes. All in all, 33 players were dealt. Here is a look at each and every move that took place.

Arizona traded LW Jason Zucker to Nashville for Dallas’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (previously acquired by Nashville). Arizona traded D Matt Dumba and its seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to Tampa Bay for Tampa Bay’s fifth-round pick in 2027. Buffalo traded RW Kyle Okposo to Florida for D Calle Sjalin and a conditional pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Buffalo traded D Erik Johnson to Philadelphia for Philadelphia’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Buffalo traded G Devin Cooley to San Jose for Washington’s seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (previously acquired by San Jose). Colorado traded C Ben Meyers to Anaheim for Anaheim’s fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Columbus traded D Andrew Peeke to Boston for D Jakub Zboril and Boston’s third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Columbus traded C Jack Roslovic to the NY Rangers for a conditional pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Detroit traded C Klim Kostin to San Jose for D Radim Simek and New Jersey’s seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (previously acquired by San Jose). Minnesota traded LW Pat Maroon to Boston for LW Luke Toporowski and a conditional pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Minnesota traded C Nic Petan to the NY Rangers for C Turner Elson. Minnesota traded C Connor Dewar to Toronto for C Dmitry Ovchinnikov and Toronto’s fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Montreal traded G Jake Allen to New Jersey for a conditional pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Nashville traded RW Denis Gurianov to Philadelphia for RW Wade Allison. New Jersey traded RW Tyler Toffoli to Winnipeg for Winnipeg’s third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and second-round pick in 2025. New Jersey traded D Colin Miller to Winnipeg for Winnipeg’s fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. New Jersey traded G Vitek Vanecek and its seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to San Jose for G Kaapo Kahkonen. Pittsburgh traded D Chad Ruhwedel to NY Rangers for NY Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Pittsburgh traded G Magnus Hellberg to Florida for G Ludovic Waeber and a conditional pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. San Jose traded C Tomas Hertl, its third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and its third-round pick in 2027 to Vegas for C David Edstrom and Vegas’ first-round pick in 2025. San Jose traded D Nikita Okhotiuk to Calgary for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. St. Louis traded G Malcolm Subban to Columbus for future considerations. Washington traded C Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina for Carolina’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

There were some big names moved today, including Jason Zucker, Tyler Toffoli, and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The biggest of the bunch, and by far the most surprising, was one of the final deals of the day, which saw Tomas Hertl moved from the San Jose Sharks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The majority of deals involved players who were rumoured to be on the trading block, but seemingly, no one was talking about Hertl until TSN’s Bob McKenzie broke the shocking news.

While the Golden Knights are the clear winner today, several teams did an excellent job bolstering their rosters in hopes of winning the Stanley Cup this spring. It feels like anyone could win it all this year, meaning the playoffs will be must-watch TV.