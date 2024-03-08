TSN’s Bob McKenzie reminded the hockey world today that despite being semi-retired, he is still the GOAT of NHL insiders.

For decades, McKenzie served as the best insider in the hockey world. His thousands of connections not only gave him all sorts of breaking news on things such as trades and signings but also allowed him to become very knowledgeable about not just NHL players but prospects as well.

McKenzie, 67, announced in August 2020 that he was entering a “soft retirement.” He continues to help out with World Juniors coverage and was part of TSN’s trade deadline panel.

And today, he was the insider that broke what was far and away the biggest trade of the day.

BREAKING, as per @TSNBobMcKenzie … Vegas is working on a Tomas Hertl deal with San Jose. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Here's @TSNBobMcKenzie with a whammy: pending trade call, Vegas acquiriing Tomas Hertl from San Jose — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

The goat @TSNBobMcKenzie doesn’t need confirmation, but Tomas Hertl to #VGK is an absolute jaw dropper. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

Just minutes before the trade deadline, McKenzie broke the news that Tomas Hertl was being traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hockey fans loved to see that it was McKenzie, whom Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and many others refer to as the GOAT, was the first to get the scoop.

Bob McKenzie is semi-retired, walks into the studio on deadline day, breaks the Tomas Hertl to VGK trade that NOBODY saw coming and then just goes home for the rest of the year. The best. — HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) March 8, 2024

Bob McKenzie dropping bombs then back to retirement. pic.twitter.com/6W6zphMQlq — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) March 8, 2024

Love that semi retired, fresh off the flight from Florida Bob McKenzie said “I still got one more in me” and broke this https://t.co/AkiksAcm5R — Brendan (we’re cursed) (@slafcocksky) March 8, 2024

Bob McKenzie and Vegas this trade deadline #TradeCentre pic.twitter.com/pBU2nCSK9l — Anthony Lok (@anthony_lok) March 8, 2024

Bob McKenzie being retired and then dropping the biggest trade of the deadline is the equivalent of Jordan scoring 40 in an NBA game next week. https://t.co/4fwXoHkfNQ — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) March 8, 2024

I know very little about the pucks and the trade stuff –and care less — but I gotta say: Bob McKenzie taking a break from a margarita to drop a Bob Bomb in some apparently big deal is next level stuff and strikes a point for the old heads — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) March 8, 2024

i love how bob mckenzie is selling booze but still has time to just drop a whopper out of nowhere. — south of kevin (@xsouthofkevinx) March 8, 2024

Given his extensive track record, Bobby Margarita will continue to come up with major scoops like this here and there that nobody else saw coming. For now, however, he’ll presumably head back to the cottage and continue enjoying the retirement life.