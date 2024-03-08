SportsHockey

Bob McKenzie comes out of retirement to drop big trade news and fans love it

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
Mar 8 2024, 10:59 pm
TSN

TSN’s Bob McKenzie reminded the hockey world today that despite being semi-retired, he is still the GOAT of NHL insiders.

For decades, McKenzie served as the best insider in the hockey world. His thousands of connections not only gave him all sorts of breaking news on things such as trades and signings but also allowed him to become very knowledgeable about not just NHL players but prospects as well.

McKenzie, 67, announced in August 2020 that he was entering a “soft retirement.” He continues to help out with World Juniors coverage and was part of TSN’s trade deadline panel.

And today, he was the insider that broke what was far and away the biggest trade of the day.

 

Just minutes before the trade deadline, McKenzie broke the news that Tomas Hertl was being traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hockey fans loved to see that it was McKenzie, whom Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and many others refer to as the GOAT, was the first to get the scoop.

Given his extensive track record, Bobby Margarita will continue to come up with major scoops like this here and there that nobody else saw coming. For now, however, he’ll presumably head back to the cottage and continue enjoying the retirement life.

