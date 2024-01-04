Women sports fans mock sexist social media post in most incredible way

A sexist social media post is being torn apart by women sports fans in the most incredible way possible.

The situation began after an X user stole a photo of a Columbus Blue Jackets fan named Jules and made some incredibly sexist comments about how women who “look like” her are only looking for attention and clout from men online.

It didn’t take long for Jules to notice the post herself and send in a response of her own.

so u saved my photo https://t.co/9do5uVF0TN — jules (@notsocooljules) January 1, 2024

The reply went viral, garnering just under 9,000 likes since it was posted on New Year’s Eve. Jules also inadvertently began a trend that has involved not just hockey fans but also women who cheer for baseball, football, and basketball teams across North America.

The trend involves women posting photos of themselves at sporting events or wearing sports team apparel and mockingly captioning it with “girls who look like this and claim they are into sports to gain followers from men who are desperate and want easy clout.”

girls who look like this and claim they are into sports to gain followers from men who are desperate and want easy clout https://t.co/lAAC7HuQIS pic.twitter.com/gGjlGvpiqI — Molly Rose (@Molly_RoseCLE) January 3, 2024

girls who look like this and claim they are into sports to gain followers from men who are desperate and want easy clout https://t.co/VOx44RjZqH pic.twitter.com/lWYVwbcIEn — Discount Selena Gomez (@si_yonce) January 2, 2024

girls who look like this and claim they are into sports to gain followers from men who are desperate and want easy clout https://t.co/MVpgrrmQCg pic.twitter.com/e2JfldXHVe — ten second cam (@camilli_amilli) January 1, 2024

Jules was shocked to see how much support she was getting from sports fans following the sexist post that targeted her. She posted a video on X thanking everyone for coming to her defence and even joined in on the trend herself.

“I love this for the girlies, I really do,” said Jules about the trend. “All these beautiful, amazing women and we’re all coming together because one incel decided to make a tweet about me who I’ve never even interacted with prior for literally no reason.”

so i accidentally, kinda-sorta started a trend???? i love us sports girlies 💕🥹 pic.twitter.com/RsPs2V1djO — jules (@notsocooljules) January 3, 2024

girls who look like this and claim they are into sports to gain followers from men who are desperate and want easy clout (& i suppose i’ll add the picture of me that started it all) 💅🏼✌🏼 https://t.co/MFfh54fvkb pic.twitter.com/OrW1j1vMXs — jules (@notsocooljules) January 3, 2024

It also looks like Jules will be around the rink more than ever as she will be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday to watch the Blue Jackets play host to the Minnesota Wild. She even has a say in at least one song that will play for the crowd, and it’s a fitting choice.

just a girl 👯‍♀️ -No Doubt — jules (@notsocooljules) January 4, 2024

With all the wonderful things happening in hockey for women of late, most recently the successful launch of the PWHL, it is becoming increasingly bizarre to post such blatantly sexist or discriminatory things about women who are, literally, just trying to go about their lives and enjoy things that make them happy.

Luckily for Jules, it appears sports fans at large are sick and tired of this sort of thing happening.