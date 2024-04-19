NHL made more money than ever before this season

The only thing more impressive than the players’ soon-to-be-grown playoff beards is the total at the bottom of the NHL balance sheet this year.

Driving the news: The NHL playoffs are kicking off this weekend, but the league is already set to walk away as the real winner — though it won’t be hoisting a silver cup — after raking in a record US$6.2 billion this season thanks to a number of lucrative sponsorship deals.

A record 22.5 million fans piled into arenas for games this year (on par with NBA attendance), while new media deals and sponsorships further boosted revenue.

This season also saw the highest cable viewership in 30 years, a feat the league credits to a new ESPN TV deal broadening the sport’s audience across the US.

Why it matters: The NHL has long been the underperforming younger sibling of the four major sports leagues, but thanks to some savvy dealmaking and marketing (and top-tier talent on the ice), the league is reaping the rewards of appealing to a wider demographic.

The league’s seen an influx in recent years of female fans, with NHL research showing that 37% of hockey fans in 2022 were female, up 26% from 2016.

Hockey’s demographic is also skewing younger, with TV viewership among fans aged 18 to 34 up 49% compared to last season.

Bottom line: The NHL is still a ways away from catching up to the other leagues (all of which bring in more than $10 billion in revenue every year), but with more fans joining one of the most, if not the most, affluent fan bases in sports, the league’s future looks bright.

