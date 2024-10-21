Just four players left in the NHL that don't wear a visor

Not too long ago, stepping onto NHL ice without a visor was a pretty common sight. But these days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a player not wearing a piece of protective plastic in front of their eyes.

Like with helmets back in the late 1970s, visors have been grandfathered into the NHL. Beginning in the 2013-14 season, all players with fewer than 25 games of NHL experience had no choice but to wear a visor affixed to their lid.

So, who are these last four warriors holding out, and how much longer can we expect them to keep skating visor-free?

1. Ryan Reaves (Toronto Maple Leafs)

If anyone embodies the spirit of playing without a visor, it’s Ryan Reaves. The Leafs’ enforcer is known for his physical play and willingness to drop the gloves.

While he almost opted to add one to his helmet last season after sustaining a facial injury, at 37, Reaves remains the oldest active NHLer to continue playing without a visor.

2. Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars)

Jamie Benn, captain of the Dallas Stars, is another notable figure keeping the no-visor tradition alive. While he boasts plenty of offensive skill, the 35-year-old’s rugged, physical approach to the game aligns with his decision to go for the tough guy look.

Benn will likely go down as the last-ever NHL captain to play without a visor.

3. Zach Bogosian (Minnesota Wild)

Defenceman Zach Bogosian has always brought a hard-nosed mentality to the blue line, and it’s no surprise he’s one of the last holdouts playing without a visor.

Along with rocking one of the league’s best beards, keeping the visor off seems to be part of the 34-year-old’s on-ice identity.

4. Ryan O’Reilly (Nashville Predators)

Nashville Predators centre Ryan O’Reilly is known for his two-way play, leadership, and faceoff dominance. At 33, O’Reilly, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, is one of a handful of guys still rocking the visor-free look.

It’s also worth mentioning that Milan Lucic and Matt Martin, two other well-known veterans who play without visors, are currently unrestricted free agents.

But whether they return to the NHL or not, the era of visorless players is quickly fading.