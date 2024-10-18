NHL players go all-out for Halloween every year.

Players often spare no expense when it comes to finding the perfect costume for their team parties. Marc-Andre Fleury’s costume doesn’t look like it cost too much money, but it’s generating plenty of buzz from fans regardless.

It’s early, so many costumes have yet to be revealed, but it’ll be tough to beat Fleury’s portrayal of Fogell, aka McLovin, from the 2007 Seth Rogen movie Superbad.

Fleury’s wife, Veronique Larosee Fleury, posted the evidence on Instagram. The 39-year-old goalie looked nerdy as can be, with a Hawaiian driver’s license pasted on his vest.

Marc-Andre Fleury went as McLovin for the team halloween party this year and it is SCARY accurate 😭😂 (via vlaroseefleury/IG) pic.twitter.com/JFjRSrqbgx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 18, 2024

Remarkably, this isn’t the only costume Fleury has been spotted in this season. Fleury also put on a disguise to prank his Minnesota Wild teammates during a preseason game.

Fleury has announced that this will be his last season in the NHL. Along with Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, and Patrick Roy, Fleury is one of just four goalies to play over 1,000 games in the NHL. With 561 wins, he ranks second only to Martin Brodeur (691) on the all-time wins list.