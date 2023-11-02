5 NHL players that haven't retired but still don't have a team

Though the 2023-24 NHL season is roughly 10 games in, there are still several talented individuals who remain on the free-agent market.

By all accounts, several of these players are still capable of playing in the NHL. The issue is that with so many teams as close as they are to the maximum salary cap, there isn’t room for them. That said, these players are all still believed to be interested in returning and could be given the opportunity to do so as the season progresses.

Here is a look at five players who remain free agents at this time:

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane is continuing to recover after a hip procedure in the offseason but is getting closer and closer to a return. The 34-year-old seemed to regress last season but still managed 57 points in 73 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Though he may not be the Hart Trophy calibre player he was years ago, Kane is still a valued point producer. When he deems himself good to go, there will be several teams that express interest. At this point, however, his timeline still remains unclear.

Jonathan Toews

Like Kane, Jonathan Toews is not currently under contract, but does intend to keep on playing. That said, the 35-year-old announced in August that he is taking time away from the game to help fully heal from issues related to long COVID. He never specifically said when he plans to return, but is a belief that he is taking the entire 2023-24 season off.

Given that Toews already was forced to take the 2020-21 season off, you can certainly understand why teams may be hesitant to give him another shot. That said, the leadership and winning experience he would bring to any locker room would be nothing short of incredible. If he does choose to come back at some point this season, there would likely be a few general managers out there willing to give him an opportunity.

Phil Kessel

After winning his third Stanley Cup earlier this year with the Vegas Golden Knights, Phil Kessel is patiently waiting for a team to sign him this season. Long gone are the days of Kessel being an elite offensive producer, but he proved in 2022-23 that he can still provide secondary scoring, as he had 14 goals and 36 points.

Kessel has been adamant that he isn’t concerned about his iron-man streak coming to an end, meaning that any team worried about signing him and potentially having him sit as a healthy scratch won’t have to worry about scrutiny from the media. A team that sustains an injury to a top-nine forward may look at Kessel as an inexpensive replacement at some point this season.

Josh Bailey

After 15 seasons with the New York Islanders, Josh Bailey was signed by the Ottawa Senators in free agency to a professional tryout offer. The 1057-game veteran was unable to latch on, however, and is instead back in free agency awaiting another opportunity.

Unlike the others on this list, Bailey may have a tough time finding a new home. His skating is simply not NHL calibre any longer, and it has taken a major toll on his offensive production. In 64 games with the Islanders last season, he managed just eight goals and 25 points. Perhaps a team becomes desperate, but it is hard to see him suiting up in the NHL this season.

Alex Edler

Despite being 37 years old, Alex Edler isn’t ready to call it a career just yet. While he is no longer the top-pairing defenceman he was for so many years with the Vancouver Canucks, he proved last season with the LA Kings that he remains a capable NHLer.

Edler averaged roughly 15 minutes per game in ice time last season with the Kings, while chipping in with two goals and 11 points. He may not be the most exciting option at this stage of his career, but he may be worth looking at as a replacement for any team dealing with injuries to their back end.