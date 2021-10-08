SportsHockeyOlympics

33 NHL players already chosen to compete at 2022 Olympics

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Oct 8 2021, 4:39 pm
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL is heading back to the Olympics, and we’re already beginning to find out which players will be going to China to compete in February.

With less than four months to go before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the IIHF requested that participating teams provide a list of three provisional NHL players that will be included on their rosters.

Eleven of the 12 countries revealed a list of three players, with the lone exception being the host team from China, as they don’t have any NHL players to choose from.

The men’s ice hockey tournament runs from February 9 to 20, with NHL players participating for the first time since Sochi 2014. The teams are split into three groups of four, with Canada competing against USA, Germany, and China in Group A. Group B consists of the Russian Olympic Committee (they’re still not allowed to be called “Russia”), the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Denmark. Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Latvia will compete in Group C.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had five players named to Olympic teams, while no other NHL team had more than two selected. The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs each had two players picked to play, while the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets were among the other Canadian teams to have one player chosen.

Here’s a list of 33 players heading to Beijing.

Canada 🇨🇦

oilers mcdavid

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

  • Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights)

USA 🇺🇸

matthews olympics

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
  • Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks)
  • Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

Russian Olympic Committee 🇷🇺

kucherov

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

  • Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)
  • Andrei Vasilevski (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sweden 🇸🇪

hedman

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

  • Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers)

Finland 🇫🇮

aho

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

  • Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)
  • Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)
  • Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

pastrnak

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

  • Ondrej Palat (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)
  • Jakub Voracek (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Slovakia 🇸🇰

halak canucks

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

  • Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Jaroslav Halak (Vancouver Canucks)
  • Andrej Sekera (Dallas Stars)

Switzerland 🇨🇭

josi

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

  • Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils)
  • Timo Meier (San Jose Sharks)
  • Roman Josi (Nashville Predators)

Germany 🇩🇪

draisaitl

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

  • Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Phillip Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)
  • Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings)

Latvia 🇱🇻

girgensons

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

  • Rudolfs Balcers (San Jose Sharks)
  • Zemgus Girgensons (Buffalo Sabres)
  • Kristians Rubins (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Denmark 🇩🇰

ehlers

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand (Columbus Blue Jackets)
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets)
  • Alexander True (Seattle Kraken)
