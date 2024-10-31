NHL player under fire for offensive Halloween costume

With just about every NHL team holding their annual Halloween parties this week, fans have seen some pretty great costumes.

Others, though, have not been so great.

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck may fall into the latter category, as his wife, Hillary, took to Instagram to reveal their costume choice for this year.

A (now deleted) story post from Wednesday shows the couple dressed in preppy outfits, sporting Nerf guns. It included a caption with the word “bros.”

Without leaving much to the imagination, NHL fans were quick to realize the pair was parodying the infamous Menendez brothers, who have recently resurfaced as the subject of a new Netflix true crime series.

The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. Before their arrest in March 1990, they famously made headlines by appearing courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden—the same arena Trocheck and the Rangers call home—making this costume choice especially bold.

Many X users have already shared their disapproving thoughts about the controversial costumes.

trocheck and his wife dressing up as the menendez brothers is certainly a choice … and not a good one — megan | ⚡️ (@pointybolts) October 31, 2024

“This is such a f***ing disrespectful costume to dress up as. I lost all respect for you Trochek,” someone wrote.

are the the fucking menendez brothers?!?!? this is such a fucking disgusting costume to dress up as, i lost all my respect for you trocheck https://t.co/lSeIktPtBV — marz 💫 (@_planetmarz_) October 31, 2024

One user argued that the 11-year NHL veteran should’ve never even entertained the idea of dressing up as a real-life murderer.

Dressing up as serial killers or idk THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS should automatically be a “let’s not do that” but trocheck didn’t get the memo — joikyera ⋆｡‧˚ʚ🍓ɞ˚‧｡⋆ (@drysdalesmatcha) October 31, 2024

A self-proclaimed fan of the Pittsburgh native called the outfits “gross.”

Love you, trochek, but this is gross 😬 https://t.co/MTrUncelxE — court (@waltongoggins19) October 31, 2024

While it’s unclear whether the couple wore the outfits to the team party, as of now, neither Trocheck, his wife, nor the Rangers organization have commented on the costumes.