NHL player opens his home to wildfire evacuees in Quebec

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard is doing what he can to help families struggling with the ongoing fires in Quebec.

Like much of Canada, Quebec is struggling with forest fires, forcing over 13,000 individuals throughout the province to evacuate their homes.

Many of those forced to evacuate have been welcomed into the city and homes of those in Roberval. Girard happens to be one of many opening his doors for these victims.

As reported by CTV News, Girard’s father phoned his son to see if he would be able to help. The 25-year-old, who owns a home in Roberval, was more than happy to do so and took in a young family of three, including a 14-month-old baby.

The young family is no longer the only group living with Girard, either, as he has allowed yet another group to move into his home during this extremely difficult time.

#Avalanche defenseman and Roberval native Sam Girard has opened up his home to forrest fire victims who were evacuated from elsewhere in #Quebec. Currently he has 2 families and a 14month baby using his bedroom! How awesome! Sense of community comes through in desperate times. — Rod Francis (@InRodWeTrustMTL) June 9, 2023

Girard recently finished up his sixth NHL season with the Avalanche. In 76 games this past season, he scored six goals and 37 points while averaging 21:30 minutes in ice time per outing.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenceman is set to enter the fourth season of his seven-year, $35 million contract, which carries an average annual value of $5 million. He has been involved in some trade rumours in the past, making his future with the Avalanche unclear.

Hockey career aside, Girard’s kindhearted nature is on display during this difficult time for the province of Quebec. It’s an excellent reminder that there are still many great people in our world, and the Avalanche blueliner is one of them.