Fox News' Tomi Lahren bashes Toronto Blue Jays for releasing Bass

Right-wing conservatives are suddenly interested in the Toronto Blue Jays and are jumping to Anthony Bass’ defence after the team ditched him today.

Bass has been heavily criticized for nearly two weeks after sharing a post to his Instagram account that promoted anti-LGBTQ views and encouraged those boycotting Bud Light and Target. He deleted the post shortly after and offered a brief apology the following day.

Yesterday, however, Bass spoke with the media again, and though he said that he didn’t mean to cause any harm, he didn’t seem to fully accept his actions.

“My focus should be on doing my job and being accepting of everyone’s decisions and views in life,” Bass said. “Through this process, moving forward, I’ll definitely know better than to post my personal beliefs on my social media platforms.”

Despite many supporting the Blue Jays’ decision, right-wing political commentator and Fox News employee Tomi Lahren is bashing the organization. The 30-year-old, who once compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan, said that Bass needs to be on a team south of the border.

“Anthony Bass needs to play with an American team with values and respect. Period,” Lahren wrote in a tweet. “Screw the Blue Jays! Blatantly discriminatory!!!!!”

Anthony Bass needs to play with an American team with values and respect. Period. Screw the Blue Jays! Blatantly discriminatory!!!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 9, 2023

Some feel the decision was warranted regardless of the post, pointing to Bass’ 4.95 ERA out of the bullpen this season as a good enough reason itself.

This isn’t Bass’ first time being in hot water due to social media this season. The 35-year-old drew criticism after publicly complaining on Twitter about his wife having to clean up after her children on an airplane. With these incidents, some fans feel he has become nothing more than a distraction, and with the decision made on Friday, it appears the Blue Jays brass agrees.