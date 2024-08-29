5 NHL logos that contain hidden symbols you probably missed

A lot of thought goes into making a good team logo. And when it comes to NHL franchises, sometimes there’s more than meets the eye.

From subtle nods to local history to cleverly disguised imagery, some NHL crests contain hidden elements you probably never noticed.

With that said, here are five logos you should probably take a closer look at.

1. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals’ secondary logo has multiple sneaky additions.

The first one’s a bit obvious in that the eagle’s wings spread out to form the letter “W.”

But upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that a sharp silhouette of the United States Capitol Building has been etched into the negative space at the base of the bird.

2. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders’ logo might seem straightforward, with a map and the team name prominently displayed. But it includes a few tasteful touches.

The hockey stick attached to the “Y” features four stripes, reminiscent of their four straight Stanley Cups in the 1980s.

The name “Islanders” is angled so the top of the letter “I” points to Uniondale, the location of the Islanders’ original arena Nassau Coliseum.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes’ secondary logo features two storm flags waving on a hockey stick, which is appropriate when you consider the team name.

But, as pointed out by sportslogos.net, there’s also a state map of North Carolina hidden in the negative space between them.

4. San Jose Sharks

Sure, a shark chomping down on a hockey stick seems pretty self-explanatory.

But there’s a cool detail hidden in the background. The triangle behind the animal isn’t just for show—it’s a reference to the Bay Area’s Red Triangle, a stretch of the Pacific Ocean known for its high concentration of sharks, including seven different species.

5. Minnesota Wild

Perhaps the most intricate NHL logo of all, the Minnesota Wild crest is littered with hidden symbolism, acting as a bit of an optical illusion.

At first glance, you’ll see a detailed wilderness scene. But look closer and you’ll realize that it also forms a bear’s head.

The animal’s ear is a crescent moon. Meanwhile, its eye is the North Star, reminiscent of the city’s defunct NHL team. Finally, its mouth is a winding river, which may be a nod to the state containing the headwaters for three major US river systems.