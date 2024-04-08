Gradey Dick injured his groin and Raptors fans reacted predictably

Gradey Dick has played nearly a full season with the Toronto Raptors, and fans have surely gotten used to his surname by now.

But sometimes jokes just write themselves.

And that was the case today, when Dick suffered a groin injury.

TSN’s Josh Lewenberg knew what was coming when he posted this update during Toronto’s 130-122 win over the Washington Wizards.

Gradey Dick is done for the night with a right groin contusion. Don't say it! — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 8, 2024

Dick scored 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench before exiting the game with a right groin contusion.

The chatter online from fans was predictable.

The injury report will need to be censored 😂 — 40 & Dunking? (@MidlifeVertical) April 8, 2024

Ofc its a groin injury — BadBizz😺🐈🇺🇸 (@BadBizzTheFurry) April 8, 2024

There ain’t no way — zacv (@guavariot) April 8, 2024

they waited all year for this tweet — Zeilz (@ZeilzOKC) April 8, 2024

The Raptors Gradey Dick has suffered a right groin contusion in tonight’s game. The jokes write themselves folks! pic.twitter.com/l7Id5f5o4A — Kevin (@theeKMc) April 8, 2024

The Raptors have just four games left in the regular season, including just one at home, Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. Hopefully Dick’s groin will be healed up by then.