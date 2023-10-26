NHL hands out massive sports gambling suspension to a player

The NHL has just handed out its first gambling suspension to a player in the modern era.

The league announced Thursday that it has suspended Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto for 41 games “for activities related to sports wagering.”

According to the NHL, its investigation found “no evidence” that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games.

The NHL announced today that it has suspended Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering. https://t.co/AvOhmVCVOc pic.twitter.com/3jI32Wu4T2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2023

The league’s collective bargaining agreement (Exhibit 14.2) clearly states that “gambling on any NHL Game is prohibited.” However, gambling on other sports is technically allowed.

“Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes,” the Ottawa Senators said in a team-issued statement.

“The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community.”

Nonetheless, the NHL stated that “absent the emergence of new information,” Pinto’s case is closed.

In a Daily Faceoff report, sources confirmed that the league’s investigation centered around a sweep of gambling partners that revealed a Pinto connection to a third-party bettor.

He is currently a restricted free agent and not yet under contract this season, though his suspension will be retroactive to the opening game of the year.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and [the] City of Ottawa and most importantly my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team,” Pinto said in a statement.

Meanwhile, hockey fans have started pointing out the irony of Pinto’s situation, as funnily enough, in 2021, the Ottawa Senators became the first NHL team to put a gambling advertisement on their helmets, signing a partnership deal with Bet99.

It's pretty simple – as a member of the Ottawa Senators, Shane Pinto isn't permitted to gamble. He's only permitted to advertise for gambling sites on his helmet. pic.twitter.com/g7aiUQEMMg — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 26, 2023

While Pinto’s gambling suspension is not the first in NHL history, as pointed out by sports commentator John Shannon, it is the first time the league has punished a player for it in the modern era.

Shane Pinto’s suspension will be the 4th such suspension for gambling in the NHL’s history. In the 1940’s, Billy Taylor, Don Gallinger and Babe Pratt all received suspensions for gambling. Taylor and Gallinger were suspended for life. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) October 26, 2023

Last year, the centre netted 20 goals and 35 points over a full season with the Senators.