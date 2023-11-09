SportsHockeyOilersCanada

Battle of the basement: NHL fans everywhere can't wait for Oilers-Sharks

Preston Hodgkinson
Nov 9 2023, 7:33 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports | Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks game is shaping up to be must-see TV for hockey fans across the NHL.

Despite having a team with two of the best hockey players on the planet, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers are second-last in the NHL and only two points ahead of the 1-10-1 Sharks. A San Jose win would tie them with Edmonton for dead last in the league.

Considering the Oilers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and a goalie crisis that landed veteran goaltender Jack Campbell in the AHL, it looks like a perfect storm for more Oilers misery.

Despite both teams being at the bottom of the NHL standings, hockey fans across the league, and even former NHL player Mike Commodore, are looking forward to the so-called “battle of the basement.”

While the Oilers were expected to be must-watch hockey this season, this might not be exactly what they meant. It seems like a lot of fans are tuning in to cheer on the team’s demise rather than watch what was supposed to be one of the league’s highest-octane offences.

That much can be seen in some other social media posts.

No matter the result, it is shaping up to be a much more interesting game than initially thought. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shuffled his forward lines at Wednesday’s practice, with Stuart Skinner expected to start tonight as per Oilers TV’s Tony Brar.

If you want to get in on the fun, you’ll have to dedicate yourself to a late night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 pm MT (7:30 pm PT) on Sportsnet West, regional restrictions apply.

