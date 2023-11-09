Battle of the basement: NHL fans everywhere can't wait for Oilers-Sharks

Tonight’s Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks game is shaping up to be must-see TV for hockey fans across the NHL.

Despite having a team with two of the best hockey players on the planet, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers are second-last in the NHL and only two points ahead of the 1-10-1 Sharks. A San Jose win would tie them with Edmonton for dead last in the league.

Considering the Oilers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and a goalie crisis that landed veteran goaltender Jack Campbell in the AHL, it looks like a perfect storm for more Oilers misery.

Despite both teams being at the bottom of the NHL standings, hockey fans across the league, and even former NHL player Mike Commodore, are looking forward to the so-called “battle of the basement.”

Good morning Edmonton…how we feeling about the game of the night tonight?? I gotta admit…I am excited to watch the #Oilers visit the Shark Tank..it will be fascinating..surely the #Oilers can shut the lowly #Sharks (1-10-1) down? — Mike Commodore (@commie22) November 9, 2023

Can anyone stream the sharks/oilers game tonight? Biggest game of the year and I need to see it — Nico de gallo (@AsianRei) November 9, 2023

is it me or the oilers and sharks match is the most anticipated match of the evening !? WHO IS WATCHING? #ThursdayThoughts #LetsGoOilers #sjsharks — Queen Leaaa 🩷 (@leanpleblanc) November 9, 2023

Oh man, who scheduled tonight’s Kings-Penguins game at the same time as the Sharks-Oilers Stanley Cup Finals game?! — Leib Menter (@liontamer18) November 9, 2023

Oilers/Sharks. THAT is the most beautiful thing about tonight. https://t.co/3DkTn1nnFH — Bulletproof Dress🌈🏒🏈🌈 (@BulletProofDres) November 9, 2023

I cannot wait to see this Oilers Sharks game tonight #NHL #NHLOilers #NHLSharks — Amanda Ucci (@Amandaucci7) November 9, 2023

Sharks-Oilers game is a must watch imo. Chaos. https://t.co/FOw3VKSQQf — Chris (@CJKChel) November 9, 2023

While the Oilers were expected to be must-watch hockey this season, this might not be exactly what they meant. It seems like a lot of fans are tuning in to cheer on the team’s demise rather than watch what was supposed to be one of the league’s highest-octane offences.

That much can be seen in some other social media posts.

If the Sharks beat the Oilers tonight they will be tied in points. Does that mean the Sharks are also Stanley Cup contenders …lol #LetsGoOilers — Shotspot (@harley_rj1962) November 9, 2023

It would be funny for the Sharks to beat the Oilers tonight, right? RIGHT? — Sharp (@SharpWP_) November 9, 2023

If the oilers lose tonight vs the sharks , it will end there season let’s hope sharks come out flying — Tom wilson (@Wilson12_T) November 9, 2023

If the Oilers lose tonight to the Sharks in regulation they will be tied with the Sharks in the standings in terms of points. Go Sharks this is so funny. — garrett (@POSTGAMEBEERSSS) November 9, 2023

No matter the result, it is shaping up to be a much more interesting game than initially thought. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shuffled his forward lines at Wednesday’s practice, with Stuart Skinner expected to start tonight as per Oilers TV’s Tony Brar.

Stuart Skinner in the starter’s net this morning. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/LYpTfH8GXw — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 9, 2023

If you want to get in on the fun, you’ll have to dedicate yourself to a late night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 pm MT (7:30 pm PT) on Sportsnet West, regional restrictions apply.