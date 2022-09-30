Here's who has the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup in 2023

The Stanley Cup is staying put.

At least, that’s what oddsmakers are expecting.

The Colorado Avalanche are the odds-on favourite at capturing Lord Stanley’s Cup for a second straight season, gifted the best odds of defending the throne, according to Stake.com, at +410 — meaning a single $100 bet would net a $410 win should the Avalanche repeat.

Colorado, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, won their third Stanley Cup in franchise history last June after upending the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Oddsmakers also predicted the Avalanche to net the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular-season squad.

Colorado is returning a slightly different squad, however. Nazem Kadri left the club to sign as a free agent with the Calgary Flames, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper is now a member of the Washington Capitals.

They do remain the frontrunner, though the team they knocked off is expected to take a little bit of a tumble down the charts.

After a two-year run, the Lightning have fallen to fourth-most-likely to win the Stanley Cup at +990 — that’s only third-best in the Eastern Conference. Division and state rival Florida Panthers are ahead at +940. The last team to have a run of three Stanley Cups in four years was over 30 years ago, when the Edmonton Oilers accomplished the feat in 1987, 1988, and 1990.

The Toronto Maple Leafs also trump the Lightning, and offer Canada’s best chance at a Stanley Cup parade for the first time since 1993. The Maple Leafs slot second behind the Avalanche at +820 despite failing to win a playoff round since 2004.

Oddmakers aren’t wavering on the goaltending overhaul put forward by the Maple Leafs, who are rolling with the questionable combination of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.

The mark puts Toronto ahead of the Calgary Flames (+1,490), Oilers (+1,530), Vancouver Canucks (+4,400), Ottawa Senators (+4,800), and Winnipeg Jets (+5,300).

The Montreal Canadiens, who last claimed Canada’s last Cup victory 30 years ago, are the longest of shots up north at +12,900.

But Montreal doesn’t have the longest shot at the Stanley Cup.

Instead, the honour goes to the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes. The massive long shots are +32,400 to go the distance, well beyond the next-closest Rudy-like launch of the Chicago Blackhawks at +15,400.

Here’s a full look at the odds, via Stake: