Canadian NFL fans calling for Nathan Rourke to replace Aaron Rodgers

Nobody got a harsher reminder this week about the fragility of an NFL career than Aaron Rodgers.

Just four plays into his regular season debut with the New York Jets — in a nationally televised Monday Night Football contest — the 39-year-old Rodgers went down after a hit with what was later revealed to be a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations largely resting on Rodgers’ shoulders, it’s about as sobering an experience as there’s been in recent sports memory.

As Rodgers is the oldest player in the league this season, it’s tough to imagine any sort of comeback next year or beyond going well for him.

New York was forced to awkwardly trot out 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson once Rodgers went down, who went 14/21 along with one touchdown and one interception. Once expected to be the saviour of the Jets’ franchise, it’s obvious the front office no longer feels that way after an offseason trade for Rodgers from Green Bay.

The Jets managed to eke out an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills by way of a Xavier Gipson punt return touchdown on their first possession of overtime, but Rodgers’ injury has totally shaken the long-term future of the team’s high aspirations.

But while Wilson seems to be the incumbent option to replace Rodgers, the Jets have reportedly already been calling around to veteran free-agent quarterbacks to see if there’s a fit.

However, there’s a certain rookie quarterback — former BC Lions starter and Victoria native Nathan Rourke — that Canadian CFL fans have been clamouring for the Jets to give a chance.

Rourke went unclaimed on waivers earlier this month after a strong preseason showing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and currently resides on the team’s practice squad. But he can be signed by any team other than Jacksonville — including the Jets, who now have a hole in one of their quarterback spots after Rodgers went down.

Canadian fans and media were quick to point out their desire for New York to give Rourke — who won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award last season and likely would’ve been named the league’s Most Outstanding Player if not for a midseason injury — a true starting shot in the NFL.

my gawd thats nathan rourke's music

It might not happen, but until Rourke gets a shot at true NFL action, you can expect these types of posts to continue for the foreseeable future.