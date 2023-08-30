All 32 NFL teams pass on ex-BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke

Despite an impressive showing in preseason, Nathan Rourke will not start the 2023 season on an active NFL roster.

The former BC Lions quarterback has gone unclaimed on waivers and will sign a practice roster agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from Farhan Lalji of TSN.

But if you’re hoping he’ll return to the CFL and play for the Lions this season, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Rourke was beat out by 29-year-old QB C.J. Beathard to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup in Jacksonville this season.

Beathard and Rourke posted similar numbers during preseason, with the Jaguars opting for the veteran over the up-and-coming 25-year-old Canadian QB.

Beathard threw for 352 yards, completing 26 of 43 passes, with two touchdowns and one interception in three preseason games. Rourke, meanwhile threw for 348 yards, completing 23 of 35 passes, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Rourke’s lone touchdown pass was seen far and wide, as it was the highlight of the NFL preseason. The Victoria, BC, product looked like he was going to take a sack during the Jaguars’ first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on August 12, before shaking off multiple tackles and throwing a perfect pass to the end zone while falling down.

Despite the hype surrounding Rourke, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn’t seem open to the idea of the former CFL star winning the backup job.

“C.J. is our number two and Trevor is number one,” Pederson told reporters after Jacksonville’s second preseason game, despite underwhelming numbers from Beathard at that point.

Rourke will still earn good money (over $200,000) on Jacksonville’s practice squad, and he can still dress for games this season. But he’ll be doing so beginning as the Jaguars’ No. 3 QB — at least to start.