What we know about getting your next COVID-19 booster in BC

We’re heading into our third fall season since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and cases of the virus are once again climbing in BC.

Wastewater signals around Metro Vancouver have been on the rise since late August, and BC’s latest COVID-19 situation report from September 21 illustrates rising deaths and hospitalizations from the virus.

So you may be wondering — when should we get our next COVID-19 vaccine dose?

BC government rolling out updated vaccines this fall

The BC government webpage indicates that new boosters formulated to protect against the most recent strains will be available to British Columbians in Fall 2023.

Daily Hive reached out to the Ministry of Health for more details, asking what vaccine will be available and when it will be rolled out, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

“We will have more information to share on provincial plans for the respiratory virus season in the coming days. Please stay tuned,” they said.

Health Canada approved Moderna’s updated XBB.1.5 vaccine earlier this month, giving the go-ahead for it to be used on all Canadians six months and older. Two other updated vaccines are still under review by Health Canada.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends a dose of the latest XBB.1.5-tailored vaccine.

Whole genome sequencing indicates the most common strains in BC right now are EG.5, XBB.1.16, and recombinants.

Regular boosters available now

For anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the BC government to announce its rollout plans for the latest vaccines, last year’s formulation is now available to anyone who wants to make an appointment.

The BC government just cautions that getting a dose now may mean you’ll need to wait longer for an XBB.1.5 booster — since a six-month interval between doses is recommended.

Appointments can be booked by resending your booking link online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.