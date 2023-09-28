BC to roll out updated COVID-19 vaccines this Thanksgiving

BC announced details of this fall’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign today and told residents of the province to expect an invitation for an updated booster sometime after Thanksgiving.

Health Canada approved a new formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, targeted to the latest variants — in particular XBB.1.5.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that BC will begin putting shots in arms as soon as it receives supply of Moderna’s updated shot (updated vaccines from other companies are still pending approval from Health Canada).

Residents in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine, with vaccine clinics there expected to start next week.

Henry expects vaccines to become available for the general public in mid-October, around Thanksgiving weekend. Once again, doses will be rolled out to those most at risk first, with older individuals becoming eligible before younger people.

