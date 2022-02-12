NewsHumour & WeirdWorld News

"Hey, Macarena!": New Zealand uses '90s hit to clear away protestors

Feb 12 2022, 6:45 pm
Shuttershock/Junki Asano

If it’s possible to annoy a group of protestors into dispersing, New Zealand has done it. 

Protesters inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoys” have been gathering in front of the New Zealand Parliament.

The idea to chase them away with tunes came from Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard, who suggested driving out the anti-vaccine mandate protestors with music. 

Protesters were undeterred when soaked by sprinklers overnight, they simply built ditches to divert the water.

By the time more people started joining the group on Saturday, it was time to break out the ‘90s Barry Manilow jams, Mallard decided.

Through a sound system, they played “Macarena” on loop in a noisy face-off against the protestors’ “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister and other aptly named songs.

Police arrested 122 people since the demonstrations began on February 10, which resulted in several physical confrontations. Music was one way to avoid a more confrontational solution.

New Zealand’s approach of not acknowledging anti-vaccine mandate protestors is unusual for the country, which often hears out concerned citizens at Parliament. However, politicians decided in the fall to pay them no mind — or, apparently, drive them away.

There have only been 53 COVID-19 deaths out of a population of 5 million there, thanks largely to how the government limited the spread of the virus during the early days of the pandemic. Around 77% of the population is vaccinated, although Omicron’s arrival could change numbers in the coming weeks.

Still, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they’re planning to end its quarantine requirements for incoming travellers as it reopens its borders, and has promised not to impose another lockdown.

