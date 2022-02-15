News

The New York Times under fire for incorrect tweet about Emergencies Act

Isabelle Docto
Feb 15 2022, 4:51 pm
CPAC | Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

The New York Times is under fire for an incorrect tweet about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.

On Monday evening, the publication incorrectly tweeted that “the move will allow [Trudeau] to temporarily suspend civil liberties.”

They deleted the tweet about an hour later and shared a correction.

“An earlier tweet incorrectly suggested that Trudeau would temporarily suspend civil liberties,” said The Times. “We deleted the incorrect tweet.”

The mistake was a glaring error since the prime minister stressed that the government would not be suspending “fundamental rights or overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms” during his announcement on Monday.

He stated that the scope of these measures would be time-limited, geographically targeted and “reasonable and proportionate” to the threats they are meant to address.

Twitter users slammed the publication for the error.

“Not good enough. Language matters. This is an incendiary situation, and millions rely on your paper for *accurate* information. Do better,” one person replied to The Times’ correction.

Another user told the publication to “try harder.”

Still, some organizations have denounced the first-ever use of this Act, which is the latest iteration of the War Measures Act, which was used in Canada by then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau on October 16, 1970, during the October Crisis.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says the federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Act.

The Act authorizes the government to take “special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies.”

