The New York Times is under fire for an incorrect tweet about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.

On Monday evening, the publication incorrectly tweeted that “the move will allow [Trudeau] to temporarily suspend civil liberties.”

They deleted the tweet about an hour later and shared a correction.

“An earlier tweet incorrectly suggested that Trudeau would temporarily suspend civil liberties,” said The Times. “We deleted the incorrect tweet.”

Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly suggested that Trudeau would temporarily suspend civil liberties. We deleted the incorrect tweet. — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2022

The mistake was a glaring error since the prime minister stressed that the government would not be suspending “fundamental rights or overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms” during his announcement on Monday.

He stated that the scope of these measures would be time-limited, geographically targeted and “reasonable and proportionate” to the threats they are meant to address.

I want to be very clear about what we are – and are not – doing by invoking the Emergencies Act, and how taking this step will help get the situation under control. In case you missed our announcement earlier today, watch this: pic.twitter.com/htGmZH09Jd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2022

Twitter users slammed the publication for the error.

“Not good enough. Language matters. This is an incendiary situation, and millions rely on your paper for *accurate* information. Do better,” one person replied to The Times’ correction.

Not good enough. Language matters. This is an incendiary situation and millions rely on your paper for *accurate* information. Do better. — Paige MacFarlane (@Paige_MacF) February 15, 2022

Another user told the publication to “try harder.”

Oopsies! Tweeting inflammatory misinformation about a country in the midst of a national crisis is what deepens the divisions threatening the country.

Also, the Emergencies Act has never been invoked before.

Try harder. Or just try. — BunnyIncognito (@LapinDeFluff) February 14, 2022

Still, some organizations have denounced the first-ever use of this Act, which is the latest iteration of the War Measures Act, which was used in Canada by then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau on October 16, 1970, during the October Crisis.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says the federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Act.

The Act authorizes the government to take “special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies.”