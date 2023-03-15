NewsCrime

Fatal crash in New Westminster leads to traffic closure, power outages

Mar 15 2023, 5:29 pm
@NewWestPD/Twitter

A single-vehicle crash in New Westminster’s Sapperton neighbourhood Wednesday morning has left a person dead, and officers have closed the area as they investigate the cause.

The crash happened between Richmond Street and Buchanan Avenue on East 8th Avenue during the morning commute, and officials are warning it will be some time before the area is clear for traffic to resume.

“E 8th Avenue is closed between Richmond St and Buchanan Ave in both directions as we investigate a motor vehicle incident. Please avoid the areas as crews assess the scene,” NWPD tweeted Wednesday.

The crash also led to a power outage, which affected some residents nearby.

“The collision has caused a local power outage and city crews are responding. If motorists encounter an intersection with no power, they are asked to treat the intersection as a four way stop,” NWPD said in a release.

The City of New Westminster wrote on social media that it will be several hours before the power is back in that area.

This is a developing story.

