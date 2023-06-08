No smoke for you: Smoking ban announced for some parts of New Westminster

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, but there should be none of that in New Westminster as the fire chief has announced a smoking ban.

The smoking ban impacts all New Westminster parks, natural lands and the Glenbrook Ravine.

Extremely hot and dry conditions are to blame for the ban, and it will impact you in the following ways if you tend to frequent any of the natural spaces in New West:

No smoking or vaping

No charcoal or wood-burning barbecues

No open fires or flames

No candles or tiki torches

No chafing fuels

Despite the ban, some devices, including propane barbecues, grills and cooking devices, will be permitted.

New Westminster Fire and Rescue is also advising residents to take care against accidental fires and be alert to the signals of a fire.

The City of New Westminster adds that fires aren’t permitted at any time in any city park and to report any signs of smoke or fire by calling 911.

Anyone looking for more information on the smoking ban can call the New Westminster Fire and Rescue non-emergency line at 604-519-1000 or the Fire Prevention Branch at 604-519-1004.

The City of Vancouver has also implemented a similar ban due to fire risk.