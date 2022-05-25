New Westminster SkyTrain Station closed with Transit Police on scene

TransLink has shut down service to New Westminster SkyTrain Station as a result of a medical emergency.

A bus bridge is being put in place to carry passengers between 22nd Street Station and Columbia Station, with buses also in place at other stations.

Millennium Line and Canada Line are unaffected by the emergency.

In a tweet, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say that its officers are responding to the situation, and are asking transit users to follow TransLink on Twitter to stay updated.

Transit Police officers are responding to New Westminster SkyTrain Station, where train service is currently suspended. Please use Columbia Station instead, if possible. Follow @TransLink for transit service updates. https://t.co/4bBbZGizm4 — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) May 25, 2022

As of 3:20 pm on May 25, the closure has been in effect for nearly an hour.

Bus bridge locations include Edmonds Station, 22nd Street Station, New Westminster Station, and Columbia Station.

Daily Hive has reached out to TransLink for more information.

Update:

As of 5:05 pm, Expo Line service is single-tracking through New Westminster Station.