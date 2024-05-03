New seismic replica: Museum of Anthropology at UBC reopens this June

Spring 2024 construction progress on the new Great Hall of the Museum of Anthropology at UBC. (MOA)

One of British Columbia’s largest and highest calibre museums is making a big comeback just before the end of this spring, following a years-long construction project that first began in 2021 and a temporary museum closure since January 2023.

The Museum of Anthropology (MOA) at the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced today the attraction will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The vast 1976-built Great Hall of the museum — perhaps the most architecturally iconic portion of the attraction — was fully demolished and then rebuilt with a replica that carries the latest seismic-safe design and engineering considerations. The new concrete hall features 25 base isolators under the suspended main floor slab to absorb the impact of seismic waves, which effectively separates the hall from the ground and the rest of the museum complex.

Other upgrades were performed to the lighting, skylights, roofing, window coverings, carpeting, and fire protection systems.

Construction crews are now in the process of completing the finishing touches, and the museum has begun the process of bringing back its collections into the new spaces.

For the project’s design process, MOA selected Nick Mikovich Architects, which previously worked with the late Arthur Erickson in the 1970s, when the original museum was being designed.

“We’ve waited so long to welcome back visitors from around the world to MOA this summer,” said Susan Rowley, director of the MOA, in a statement.

“Over the past 18 months, MOA’s Great Hall has experienced monumental changes — some visible, some not, but all for a stronger future. It has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, incorporating innovative seismic technology into its foundations while restoring architect Arthur Erickson’s original 1976 design.”

In addition to the construction of a new seismic replica, the displays in the hall and other gallery areas have been revitalized and reinterpreted. Rowley says this was done in collaboration with Indigenous communities and families whose objects and belongings are housed at the MOA. The seismic reconstruction also safeguards the vast collections of cultural heritage artefacts.

The entire seismic reconstruction carried a budget of $40 million, which was funded by the provincial and federal governments, and the university.

Original Great Hall of the MOA:

Spring 2022 condition after the demolition of the original Great Hall of the MOA:

Summer 2023 construction progress on the new seismic-safe replica Great Hall of the MOA:

The museum’s reopening in mid-June also marks the start of year-long celebrations and special programming marking the 75th anniversary of the MOA, which first opened in 1949 in the university’s main library.

There will be free admission when the MOA reopens at 5 pm on Thursday, June 13, followed by half-priced admission and special programming on Friday, June 14 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arthur Erickson’s birth, and continued half-priced admission over the weekend on June 15 and 16 with more special programming, including dance and musical performances, workshops, tours, and family-friendly activities.

The museum will also reopen with two exhibitions, both showcasing Indigenous perspectives of historical periods — To Be Seen, To Be Heard: First Nations in Public Spaces, 1900–1965 within the Audain Gallery, and the Māori artist Lisa Reihana’s in Pursuit of Venus [infected] video projection within the O’Brian Gallery.

MOA’s last major capital project was its 2009-completed renovation and expansion, which cost $55.5 million.

Closer to the core of the UBC campus, the university is also providing its 2010-built Beaty Biodiversity Museum — a natural history museum — with an expansion. Construction is ongoing on a new six-storey laboratory and office addition to the adjacent Beaty Biodiversity Centre, which will add space for researchers, museum collections and supporting functions, and meeting and gathering spaces. It is anticipated to reach completion in mid-2025.