Major New Westminster road shut down after vehicle collision

You may want to adjust your route if you’re commuting into New Westminster this morning, because a vehicle collision has shut down a major one.

The New Westminster Police Department shared the news in a tweet this morning, disclosing which roads were closed.

Royal Avenue, a major route in New West, has been shut down from 8th Street to Stewardson Way. 10 Street is also closed between Agnes Street and Queens Avenue.

Due to a vehicle collision, the following roads are closed: Royal Ave is closed from 8th Street to Stewardson Way. 10th Street is closed from Agnes Street to Queens Ave. We anticipate these roads will be closed for several hours. Thank you for your patience #NewWest. pic.twitter.com/xuurdmdWHm — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) July 13, 2023

New West Police tweeted that the closures due to the collision are expected to last for several hours and thanked the public for their patience.

We’ve contacted the New Westminster Police Department for more information and were told that while the nature of the driver’s injuries is unknown, they’re being treated as serious. We’ve also learned that two vehicles were involved in the collision.

“At the moment our NWPD patrol officers are investigating this and they’re being assisted by our Traffic Unit. We’ll be investigating all contributing factors.”

Update:

As of just after 11 am, New West Police said that the roads are now open.