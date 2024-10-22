NHL players show off hilarious Halloween costumes

Halloween is right around the corner, which means we get a glimpse into some of the personalities around the NHL as players show off their costumes.

Since players are so busy throughout October, most teams opt to host their annual Halloween parties when there is a break in the schedule, and the players are in the home city. While the big day may not be for another week, we have already gotten a peek at a few outrageous costumes from around the league.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was an early favourite for having this year’s costume, going as Fogell, aka McLovin, from the movie Superbad. Yet, a few more NHL players are giving him a run for his money.

Here are a few of our favourites so far:

Joseph brothers team up

This season saw a pair of brothers reunite on the St. Louis Blues as Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Mathieu Joseph found their way to the gateway city over the summer.

That will not only do wonders for chemistry in the dressing room and on the ice but also when it comes to Halloween costumes. The two decided to team up this year, collaborating on a costume that pays homage to the title characters from the 2004 comedy White Chicks, starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph of the Blues with the Wayans Bros. “White Chicks” Halloween costume 😭🎃 (via POJoseph/IG) pic.twitter.com/ilxEN7vIgX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2024

The FBI badges featuring actual photos of the brothers were a nice touch on this one.

Raygun reappears

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics gave rise to an innumerable amount of stories, but the biggest of them all may have been the off-kilter breakdancer from Australia that went by the name of Raygun.

Her interesting routine was the subject of much curiosity throughout the Games, and she quickly became an international phenomenon.

As the NHL’s first Australian-born player, Blues forward Nathan Walker, and his wife Tayla decided to pay homage to the Olympian this Halloween.

the only australian nhler going as raygun for halloween😭😭 nathan walker the man you are pic.twitter.com/awYhLhoJd2 — tia (@pbjhischier) October 21, 2024

Now we gotta see if he can mimic her routine as well.

Neighbours is (a) hot(dog)

We all have that friend who found a Halloween costume that worked five years ago and has never looked back.

It’s the safe option, sure, but after the third year comes and there is still no change, it gets a little tiresome. While that’s the case almost every time, we may have to make an exception for St. Louis young star Jake Neighbours.

He’s had a hot start to the season with two goals and three points through six games and now, for the third straight year, he has dressed as a hot dog for Halloween.

Find someone who loves you as much as Jake Neighbours loves dressing up as a hot dog for Halloween 🌭 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/JxHEKZ4xuz — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 21, 2024

Gotta love a consistent man.

Party leftovers

It appears that Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky may have gotten a little too into his costume idea for this year’s Halloween party.

While a photo of him in full costume has yet to surface, reporters and fans got an idea of what it was when he showed up to practice the next day. The 29-year-old had some trouble washing off the temporary tattoos from the night before and had to face the media with a few face tattoos still visible.

Burakovsky said he tried to get the temporary tattoos off, but “They were a little sticky.” 😂 His favorite costume was Brandon Tanev, who went as Professor Snape. “They have the same haircut.” #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/9SVh1cylI9 — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) October 21, 2024

A pirate seems like a good guess and a fitting one for a player on the Kraken, but another fan guessed Post Malone, which isn’t a bad one. He also revealed that his favourite costume on the Kraken was Brandon Tanev, who was going as Snape from Harry Potter. Alas, we do not have a photo of that costume quite yet.