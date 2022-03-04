Had a long work week? You deserve some rest this weekend, and Netflix has the perfect lineup to help you relax.

The streaming service released exciting new shows and movies, including a series that humours kids’ delightfully pointless inventions by building them, and a family drama that’ll keep you on your toes.

Along with titles from last month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

A teenage son of two fathers makes a documentary about his parents but is surprised when a real-life plot twist occurs in their family.

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date-raped her while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids’ ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he’s in the mood — he and his pals build ’em.



Heartbroken, jobless and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her.

A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from last month:

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious.

Two years after a Super Bowl win, when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?