If you ask a North Vancouver local what it is they love most about their home, you’ll likely receive various versions of the same response — that it’s the best of both worlds between the city and nature.

North Vancouver is the epitome of the quintessential West Coast lifestyle, season to season. From easy access to local mountains to the waterfront hubs and the vast network of trails that are the veins of it all, it’s truly a live-play haven.

And Lupine Walk, the first condo offering in the master-planned Seymour Village community, puts you right at the doorstep to all this adventure. From the views you can expect to see from your kitchen window to your new, everyday walking trails, let’s take a peek at this stunning community.

After five successful prior phases of contemporary townhomes, the Lupine Walk collection complements the existing community with two, six-storey buildings that are perched at the peak of Seymour Village. The first building offers a collection of 109 one- to two-bedroom and den homes.

Not only is the property bordered by lush greenery and crisp mountain peaks, but the inside is pretty nice as well.

The homes are rich with contemporary and sophisticated interiors by Ste. Marie Studio, and offer a choice of two designer colour schemes inspired by the natural elements found on the North Shore. The homes also include laminate wood flooring, airy 9 ft ceilings in the living areas, and full-size, front-load washers and dryers.

Each home has a monochromatic kitchen with a large single bowl undermount sink, stone countertops and porcelain backsplash, and a stainless steel appliance package. The cherry on top is the large kitchen islands that expand your counter space and offer additional seating.

The bathrooms are spa-like with custom vanities, tall medicine cabinets, matte porcelain floor and wall tile, soaker bathtubs, and frameless glass enclosure showers in all ensuite bathrooms part of every two-bathroom floor plan.

But it’s the shared spaces between your home and the outdoors that make condo living so appealing here. The lobby of each building will feature a fireplace, Indigenous artwork, and modern seating spaces that make quite the first impression on your visitors.

Every Lupine Walk homeowner will have access to outdoor spaces which include a rooftop patio, outdoor courtyard, barbecue area and lounge, giant chessboard, and children’s play space.

Inside features a fully-equipped fitness centre for when the weather outside is less than ideal (we are still in Raincouver after all) and an elegant entertainment lounge with an oversized kitchen, 12-seat dining table, TV lounge, billiards table, kids play area, and more.

The property will also offer a pet and bike wash, a dedicated car wash stall, and a secured mailroom with parcel delivery lockers for online orders.

An additional perk for homeowners? A walking loop wraps around the property, connecting to the multi-use path outside of the community for effortless strolls to The Park at Seymour Village, featuring a multi-level children’s playground, grass playfield, and picnic shelter.

Seymour Village is an established, master-planned community that over 200 families already call home. Amongst calmer streets and out of the way of pesky rush hour traffic, this spot is tucked away from city bustle while remaining close to the area’s best attractions.

Just off the first exit from the Iron Worker’s Memorial Bridge access to and from downtown couldn’t be easier. Plus, Seymour Village is only 10 minutes away from Deep Cove, home to Quarry Rock, kayak rentals, shopping, and restaurants — including the famous Honey’s Doughnuts.

Only 20 minutes away is Mount Seymour where you can engage in both winter and summer sports. More interested in a round of golf? Takaya Golf Centre is only nine minutes away, as well as Seymour Golf and Country Club a short stroll from Lupine Walk. Oh, and the largest waterfront park in North Vancouver, Whey-ah-wichen (Cates Park), featuring beaches and a boat launch, is a 20-minute stroll away.

Nearby Deep Cove, Parkgate, Dollarton, and Northwoods villages offer the area a small-town feel with the services of a big city with large retailers and trendy, local boutiques, and coffee spots. From nature to shops, you’re never far from what you need.

After the successful sell-out of over 200 townhomes in Seymour Village, the condo offerings at Lupine Walk will feature the same thoughtful design and quality construction.

To learn more about Lupine Walk and register for early access, visit seymourvillage.com.