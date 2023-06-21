Vancouver to decide on adding more dog parks this week (RENDERINGS)

A rendering of the updated dog park at Emery Barnes Park in downtown Vancouver. (City of Vancouver)

Vancouver could be getting more dog parks if City Council votes to approve a recommendation from Park Board staff to add two new off-leash areas and expand a third — all in the heart of the city.

On June 26, a report from staff will be presented to council asking for additions to off-leash areas in the city. Park Board staff want new dog parks at Heather Park (in Fairview) and Granville Park (in South Granville), and to expand the current dog area at Emery Barnes Park (downtown).

Emery Barnes

Emery Barnes Park, at Davie and Richards streets, already has an off-leash dog area, but staff heard from residents that they want more open space and a sectioned-off area for small or shy dogs. New agility equipment to exercise high-energy dogs will also be coming to the park.

Heather Park

This neighbourhood park already features a lawn, playground, and tennis courts. Soon, it could also feature an off-leash dog area surfaced with wood chips separated from the main lawn. Staff are exploring options to place a water fountain with a dog bowl attachment. As for agility elements, the proposed off-leash area includes a ramp, stepping stones, and hurdles.

Granville Park

This park along Pine Street is home to the Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club, and the new off-leash dog area will feature fencing that prevents pooches from seeing tennis balls and wanting to chase them.

The surface of the proposed dog park will again be wood chips and will include a separate space for small and shy dogs.

Staff say they prioritized these three off-leash areas because the communities are currently underserved for free space for dogs to run about — and the existing parks provide good areas that could be converted.

Around the city, priority neighbourhoods for expanded dog off-leash areas include Kitsilano, Mount Pleasant, downtown, the West End, Grandview-Woodland, and Fairview.