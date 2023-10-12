Canucks take on AI technology in epic new pre-game intro video

Vancouver Canucks players tried their hand at acting in this year’s Hollywood-style intro video.

Fans at Rogers Arena got their first look at the new pre-game video titled “Protocol V: Activated: last night before the Canucks’ season opener against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team teased the new video earlier in the day on social media, not giving much away by only showing a quick clip of the almost four-minute-long video.

“Protocol V: Activated” shows the City of Vancouver under attack as opposing NHL teams, taken over by AI technology, attempt to shut down the Canucks systems. While they get close, the Canucks eventually persevere by working together to fight off the attacking AI technology.

Besides a ton of players on the current roster, there were also some guest appearances from notable former Canucks. Ring of Honour member Kirk McLean has a significant presence in one scene.

Some of the players who got the most screen time in the video are Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Filip Hronek, and Brock Boeser. However, a majority of the team’s regulars show up at least once in various situations.

A few higher-ups in the organization also make an appearance as Cammi Granato, Rick Tocchet, and Patrik Allvin can all be seen at different points in the video.

There are also some celebrities who joined in on the fun as Canadian rapper and singer bbno$ is briefly shown on screen.

Anyone that’s been to a Canucks game at Rogers Arena over the past few seasons will have been treated to an exciting pre-game show. “Protocol V: Activated” is the latest creation from the Canucks in-house production team that has also made videos such as “Power Rising” in the past.

These videos help to elevate the game-day experience and get the crowd more engaged with the game before puck drop.