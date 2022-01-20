New driver in Alberta clocked going 101 km/hr over speed limit

A new driver in Alberta will be making an appearance in court after Calgary Police clocked them going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit.

According to a tweet from Calgary Police Service Digital Communications Officer Constable Nick Luxen, the driver was going 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Wednesday night.

Driving at a speed that is above the speed limit is dangerous at any time of the year, but particularly during the winter months when roads could be icy.

“These winter driving conditions demand extra caution on our [roads],” reads Luxen’s tweet. “Our Traffic Section officers are continuing to see some extremely dangerous speeds.”

The overnight low in Calgary on Wednesday was -15ºC.

Last night the overnight low was -15 C. These winter driving conditions demand extra caution on our #yycroads. Our Traffic Section officers are continuing to see some extremely dangerous speeds. This GDL driver was going 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. #yyctraffic #yyc #slowdown pic.twitter.com/12AY2tmPo5 — Constable Nick Luxen (@CPSNLuxen) January 20, 2022

Luxen says that exceeding the speed limit by 51 km/h or more means a mandatory court appearance, and so the penalty that this Alberta driver faces for going 101 km/h above the limit will be determined by the courts.

You might also like: Don't stop for photo ops: Warning to drivers using the Coquihalla (PHOTOS)

Large rat was handled with tongs in cafeteria at Canadian university (VIDEO)

Canadian man creates ultimate epic backyard with ice rink, fire pit (VIDEOS)

According to Luxen, the driver held a GDL licence, which is Stage 2 of Alberta’s licensing process. The Government of Alberta’s website says that this program ensures that new drivers get the “support, skills and experience they need to handle the complex task of driving.”

Conditions of a Class 5-GDL licence include having no more passengers than seat belts in the car, a zero alcohol level when driving, a suspension if you accumulate eight or more demerit points, and more. This licence must be held for a minimum of two years before Albertans can take a second road test to qualify for Stage 3: a full, non-probationary driver’s licence.