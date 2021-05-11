The world is already scary out there, so why not take it to the max and dive into some horror movies?

From lingering suspense to jump scares, monsters, haunted houses, and demonic rituals, here are the scariest movies on Netflix Canada right now.

Turn down the lights, dive under a blanket, and don’t forget to close the blinds. We’re about to get spooked. Heck, even these trailers are goosebump-inducing…

After the death of her mother, artist Annie and her family uncover their terrifying legacy and grapple with malevolent forces beyond their control.

A family moves into a new home, where their son falls into a coma and eerie events begin to reveal something far more sinister is lurking in the house.

Seeking her independence, a young woman moves to Los Angeles and settles into a cozy apartment complex with a disturbing sense of community.

A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.

A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King’s novella.

When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

A husband with a bad track record tries to start anew by renovating a rundown Victorian for his family, only to find he’s tackling a house out of hell.

When a peculiar hotel dinner show draws crowds during a post-apocalyptic famine, one family discovers they’ll pay much more than just the price of admission.

After a look-alike takes over her account, a cam girl with a growing fan base sets out to identify the mysterious culprit and reclaim her own identity.

After killing a young girl in a hit-and-run accident, a couple is haunted by more than just the memory of their deadly choice.

A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions.

A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.

After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out…and that something evil lurks within.