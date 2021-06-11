New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

Netflix Canada is offering a fresh slate of new movies, shows, and documentaries just in time for the weekend.

The service has released the second season of Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), the second part of the popular show Lupin, an Indian film about a skateboarding girl, a criminal underworld involving mythical creatures, and much more.

Fire up the popcorn and order some pizza — your weekend date with Netflix Canada starts right now.

It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

In this fast-paced, action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humour, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

It’s summer again, and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Dog Gone Trouble

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2), Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) directs the story of robots raising the last human child.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.