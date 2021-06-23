Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for July (TRAILERS)
Jun 23 2021, 8:59 am
As we prepare to welcome in the first full month of summer, Netflix Canada is launching new shows, movies, and documentaries that will (hopefully) be as hot as July’s weather.
There are big-budget action flicks, a Fear Street trilogy, some stand up comedy, documentaries, and everything in between.
Needless to say, it’s going to get hot
With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in July.
July 1
- Audible
- Dynasty Warriors
- Generation 56k
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Young Royals
- A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2
- Beetlejuice
- The Debt
- Disturbia
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Five Feet Apart
- I’ll See You in My Dreams
- The Impossible
- Jane Eyre
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Larry Crowne
- LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1
- Max & Ruby: Season 4
- Moneyball
- Morning Glory
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2
- Outbreak
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie
- Up in the Air
- War of the Worlds
- Wild Rose
July 2
- The 8th Night
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- Haseen Dillruba.
- Mortel: Season 2
- Now You See Me
July 4
- We The People
July 5
- You Are My Spring
July 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7
- Cat People
- Dogs: Season 2
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Little Fockers
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- The Mire: ’97
- Peter Pan
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- The War Next-door
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
July 9
- Atypical: Season 4
- Biohackers: Season 2
- The Cook of Castamar
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
- Last Summer
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- Virgin River: Season 3
July 11
- It Chapter Two
July 13
- Ridley Jones
- Trust
July 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Heist –
- My Unorthodox Life
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15
- A Perfect Fit
- BEASTARS: Season 2
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
- The Final Girls
- My Amanda
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2
- Peppa Pig: Season 6
- Top Gun
July 16
- Deep
- Explained: Season 3
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Johnny Test
- Van Helsing: Season 5
July 17
- Cosmic Sin
July 20
- milkwater
July 21
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
- Sexy Beasts
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals!
- Bankrolled
- Blood Red Sky
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo: Season 2
- Wrath of Man
July 26
- The Goldfinch
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
July 27
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Mighty Express: Season 4
July 28
- Bartkowiak
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
- Anna
- Centaurworld
- Glow Up: Season 3
- The Last Mercenary
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
- Outer Banks: Season 2
Last call for these titles:
- Leaving July 5:
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Scorpion King
Ted
Ted 2
- Leaving July 23:
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- Leaving July 31:
Titanic
