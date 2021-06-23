Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for July (TRAILERS)

As we prepare to welcome in the first full month of summer, Netflix Canada is launching new shows, movies, and documentaries that will (hopefully) be as hot as July’s weather.

There are big-budget action flicks, a Fear Street trilogy, some stand up comedy, documentaries, and everything in between.

Needless to say, it’s going to get hot

With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in July.

July 1

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2

Beetlejuice

The Debt

Disturbia

Eyes Wide Shut

Five Feet Apart

I’ll See You in My Dreams

The Impossible

Jane Eyre

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Larry Crowne

LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1

Max & Ruby: Season 4

Moneyball

Morning Glory

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2

Outbreak

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

Up in the Air

War of the Worlds

Wild Rose

July 2

The 8th Night

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba.

Mortel: Season 2

Now You See Me

July 4

We The People

July 5

You Are My Spring

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The Mire: ’97

Peter Pan

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

The War Next-door

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 11

It Chapter Two

July 13

Ridley Jones

Trust

July 14

A Classic Horror Story

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist –

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

The Final Girls

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

Peppa Pig: Season 6

Top Gun

July 16

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Van Helsing: Season 5

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

Wrath of Man

July 26

The Goldfinch

The Walking Dead: Season 10

July 27

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Mighty Express: Season 4

July 28

Bartkowiak

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

Anna

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

Last call for these titles: