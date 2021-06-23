Curated

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for July (TRAILERS)

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for July (TRAILERS)
As we prepare to welcome in the first full month of summer, Netflix Canada is launching new shows, movies, and documentaries that will (hopefully) be as hot as July’s weather.

There are big-budget action flicks, a Fear Street trilogy, some stand up comedy, documentaries, and everything in between.

Needless to say, it’s going to get hot

With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in July.

July 1

  • Audible
  • Dynasty Warriors
  • Generation 56k
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
  • Young Royals
  • A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2
  • Beetlejuice
  • The Debt
  • Disturbia
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Five Feet Apart
  • I’ll See You in My Dreams
  • The Impossible
  • Jane Eyre
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Larry Crowne
  • LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1
  • Max & Ruby: Season 4
  • Moneyball
  • Morning Glory
  • Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2
  • Outbreak
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4
  • Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over
  • Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie
  • Up in the Air
  • War of the Worlds
  • Wild Rose

July 2

  • The 8th Night
  • Fear Street Part 1: 1994 
  • Haseen Dillruba.
  • Mortel: Season 2
  • Now You See Me

July 4

  • We The People

July 5

  • You Are My Spring

July 6

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7

  • Cat People 
  • Dogs: Season 2
  • Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  • Little Fockers
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • The Mire: ’97
  • Peter Pan
  • Major Grom: Plague Doctor
  • The War Next-door

July 8

  • Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
  • RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

July 9

  • Atypical: Season 4
  • Biohackers: Season 2
  • The Cook of Castamar
  • Fear Street Part 2: 1978
  • How I Became a Superhero
  • Last Summer
  • Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
  • Virgin River: Season 3

July 11

  • It Chapter Two

July 13

  • Ridley Jones
  • Trust

July 14

  • A Classic Horror Story
  • Gunpowder Milkshake 
  • Heist –
  • My Unorthodox Life
  • Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15

  • A Perfect Fit
  • BEASTARS: Season 2
  • Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
  • The Final Girls
  • My Amanda
  • Never Have I Ever: Season 2 
  • Peppa Pig: Season 6
  • Top Gun

July 16

  • Deep
  • Explained: Season 3
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666
  • Johnny Test
  • Van Helsing: Season 5

July 17

  • Cosmic Sin

July 20

  • milkwater

July 21

  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
  • Sexy Beasts 
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22

  • Still Working 9 to 5
  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

  • A Second Chance: Rivals!
  • Bankrolled
  • Blood Red Sky
  • Kingdom: Ashin of the North
  • The Last Letter From Your Lover 
  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation
  • Sky Rojo: Season 2
  • Wrath of Man

July 26

  • The Goldfinch
  • The Walking Dead: Season 10

July 27

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Mighty Express: Season 4

July 28

  • Bartkowiak
  • The Snitch Cartel: Origins
  • Tattoo Redo
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29

  • Resort to Love
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30

  • Anna
  • Centaurworld
  • Glow Up: Season 3
  • The Last Mercenary
  • Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
  • Outer Banks: Season 2 

Last call for these titles:

  • Leaving July 5:
    The Mummy
    The Mummy Returns
    The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
    The Scorpion King
    Ted
    Ted 2
  • Leaving July 23:
    The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
  • Leaving July 31:
    Titanic
