As we inch towards the halfway point of August, Netflix Canada is bringing a slew of hot movies and shows.

You know, to match the weather.

There’s a little bit of everything this weekend, ranging from some action, comedy, animation, romance, and some titles from earlier this month.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you, it might be an AC and Netflix type of weekend.

Netflix and chill…

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.

The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.

The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

WFH, homeschooling, hand-washing, no hugs. In this post-pandemic world, comic Lokillo Florez brings much-needed laughs about life as we now know it.

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

As senior year comes to a close, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead navigate love, lust and loyalty — and even more mystery and mayhem.

In case you missed out, here’s what Netflix Canada released earlier this month:

A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless warhorse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colourful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Combining exclusive access and interviews with never-before-seen footage shot by Oscar-winning director D.A Pennebaker (Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back), this three-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomizing these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

A Second Chance: Rivals!

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival teams.

Bankrolled

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.