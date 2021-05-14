As we get settled into the halfway point of May (already?), Netflix Canada is releasing an impressive slate of new movies and shows to keep you occupied all weekend.

From a series about a haunted mansion, Amy Adams witnessing a crime from her window, talking animals for the kids, and everything in between, here are a bunch of titles that should be on your streaming radar this weekend.

It’s been a long workweek. Dive into some sweats, fire up the popcorn, and lose yourself in some top-shelf Netflix Canada content.

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Recently marking 500,000 kilometres on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse.

Pet Stars

Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process.

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic home in the Hudson Valley and discovers that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.