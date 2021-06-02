Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

Happy it’s almost Thursday day everyone! As we inch towards the latter half of the workweek, here are a few must-see flicks to check out on Netflix Canada tonight.

It’s the first Wednesday of the new month and the streaming service has a steady dose of movies to make it feel like Thursday and Friday get here a bit quicker.

There’s a Brazilian comedy, a true story about fishermen trying to save their orphangae, Zack Snyder’s new zombie flick, and much more.

Happy midweek, y’all!

After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbours — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

Netflix has also released the following older classics, just in time for your midweek getaway: